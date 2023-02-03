Labour makes formal complaint to Dáil ethics watchdog about Fine Gael TD Damien English

The Labour Party has submitted a complaint about Fine Gael TD Damien English to the Dáil’s Committee on Members’ Interests in relation to his failure to declare he already owned a property when applying for planning permission.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik submitted the complaint on behalf of her party on Friday. In a statement, it said the party believes Mr English may have breached the Standards in Public Office Act, 2001, by “providing false information on a planning application”.

The Meath West TD admitted that he failed to inform Meath County Council that he owned a house in Castlemartin when applying to build a once-off rural house in Cookstown, near Kells, in 2008.

At the time of his resignation, Mr English said: “I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council (MCC) about ownership of my house in Castlemartin.”

READ MORE

[ Inside Politics podcast: The fall of Damien English ]

[ Meath council asked if it will investigate false information from planning applicants ]

The powerful Dáil Committee, chaired by Donegal TD Joe McHugh, issues guidelines to TDs on how to comply with ethics legislation. It also considers complaints referred to it. It has power to investigate alleged contraventions of Acts by members of the Dáil and also to impose sanctions, including suspensions, on TDs.

In his resignation statement, Mr English accepted that he had made a false statement.

“This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so.”

People who wish to build houses in rural area must comply with a series of criteria showing links to the location and a need for the housing.

Land Registry papers show Mr English became the full owner of the property at Castlemartin, Co Meath, in 2004.

Mr English and his wife Laura later successfully applied for planning permission to build a bungalow in the rural Cookstown area outside Kells in 2008.