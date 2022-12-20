Mobile phones banned from Cabinet due to security concerns

There are also concerns that allowing ministers to bring devices connected to the internet into cabinet meetings could leave them vulnerable to being bugged or hacked. Photo issued by Government Information Service of newly announced cabinet ministers in Government Buildings.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has instituted a ban on devices like smartphones and tablets at Cabinet, citing security concerns.

While there have been controversies relating to leaking from Cabinet - most notably the appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy on freedom of speech - sources said that the move was being undertaken after security advice had been received on the matter.

There have been occasions where attendees at meetings - particularly related to the security of the State - have been asked to leave their devices outside the room. On occasion this happened at meetings related to Brexit or the pandemic, when policing or security was being discussed.

There are also concerns that allowing ministers to bring devices connected to the internet into cabinet meetings could leave them vulnerable to being bugged or hacked or compromised in some other way by overseas powers.

READ MORE

[ Opinion: Leo Varadkar, right now, is the leader we need ]

But this is the first time such a step has been adopted for regular Cabinet briefings.

Sources said the approach was standard in other jurisdictions, including at 10 Downing Street. It is understood that updated advice on the matter was received in recent weeks.

The last Cabinet meeting before Christmas, and the first of Mr Varadkar’s second term as Taoiseach, is to be convened on Wednesday afternoon. A sparse pre-Christmas agenda will focus on the Climate Action Plan, the roadmap for implementing emissions reductions made by the coalition, and the appointment of junior ministers.

Sources indicated that ministers may also consider a memo detailing a quarterly investment update in transport.