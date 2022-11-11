Biometric data requirement on way under British government immigration laws

The Nationality and Borders Act represents a post-Brexit tightening of the UK’s immigration laws and includes provisions on asylum seekers and immigration control. File photograph: Getty Images

Non-Irish EU citizens crossing the Border into the North will be required to submit biometric facial and fingerprint data under the UK government’s new immigration laws.

The requirement is part of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, a US-style visa waiver which is part of the controversial Nationality and Borders Act due to come into force next year.

Initially, the UK will require only “facial images” from ETA applicants, said British minister of state for immigration Robert Jenrick.

However, the “long-term aim is that all visitors and migrants to the UK will provide their face and fingerprint biometrics under a single global immigration system.”

The detail emerged in a written answer to a question from the Alliance MP Stephen Farry, who asked if ETA applicants entering Northern Ireland from the Republic would be required to submit biometric information.

In his response, Mr Jenrick said: “Applicants will be required to submit their biometrics. At the outset, however, we will only require facial images from ETA applicants, until such time as there is a technological solution which will allow them to self-upload fingerprints of the required quality, as we will not require them to visit a visa application centre to give their fingerprints.”

The Nationality and Borders Act represents a post-Brexit tightening of the UK’s immigration laws and includes provisions on asylum seekers and immigration control.

Range of concerns

The requirement for an ETA when crossing the Border will apply to non-Irish EU and European Economic Area citizens, as well as non-British or non-Irish citizens from other countries who previously did not require a visa to enter the UK.

The ETA scheme is opposed by the Irish government, other political parties and human rights organisations and has been the subject of protests in Border areas.

Stephen Farry said the scheme was part of the UK government’s “reckless, anti-immigration agenda” post-Brexit and it must “urgently recognise the island of Ireland’s unique position and legislate for an exemption for residents and tourists”.

He listed a wide range of concerns, including the “needless bureaucracy” for people in Border areas, the impact on tourists and the potential for “legal jeopardy”, as well as question marks over the technology and the consequences for people who could not access it.

Úna Boyd from the human rights NGO the Committee on the Administration of Justice said the body had long raised concerns that the ETA scheme would “harden the border for many non-Irish citizens living in Border counties” and “having to provide your fingerprints and photograph to the UK authorities before going from Donegal to Derry makes this even more concerning”.

She also warned the scheme would represent “data collection on a really significant scale” and said there must be clarity on how it would be stored, shared and used.