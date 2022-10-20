Move to readmit MacSharry to Fianna Fáil parliamentary party held up due to complaint

The decision not to consider the matter on Wednesday evening caused ill-feeling among some TDs who had supported the proposal to readmit Marc MacSharry. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien / THE IRISH TIMES

Fianna Fáil is investigating a complaint over angry WhatsApp exchanges which has stalled efforts to restore Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry to the parliamentary party.

It is understood a complaint was received in recent days from Donal Gilroy, a Fianna Fáil councillor in Sligo.

Sources familiar with the content of the complaint say it originates with media appearances by Mr Gilroy in recent weeks regarding cardiac services in Sligo University Hospital.

In July, Mr MacSharry told the Sligo Champion that he had secured a “side deal” with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to secure improved cardiology services at the hospital in exchange for his vote in support of the Government during a Sinn Féin vote of no confidence over the Mica redress scheme.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD told the newspaper that he found himself in the position to be able to advance the interests of the hospital and “I make no apologies for having manipulated the situation to our benefit”.

The vote was potentially a stumbling block for the Government, which had lost its on-paper majority due to Donegal TD Joe McHugh resigning the whip.

In the end, the Coalition comfortably survived with support from Mr MacSharry and others.

In an interview with Ocean FM on October 3rd, Mr Gilroy said that notwithstanding the political commitments made to improve services at the hospital “we seem to be no further on than we were back at the early summer when this was announced”.

He said he did not know if the HSE or the Saolta Hospital Group, which is responsible for running the hospital, has had the necessary resources made available to them by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Sources indicated that Mr MacSharry angrily challenged him over his media appearances in a WhatsApp group for Fianna Fáil councillors which he was also a member of.

Following this, a complaint was made by Mr Gilroy to both Fianna Fáil party headquarters and to the Taoiseach’s office. The party is now investigating the complaint, which led to a decision not to proceed with Mr MacSharry’s reinstatement at a parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday.

This caused ill-feeling among some TDs who had supported Mr MacSharry after chief whip Jack Chambers told the parliamentary party it could not go ahead as “an issue has arisen”.

Mr Chambers went no further when asked about the issue on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme on Thursday, saying the party was not in a position to progress the motion. “It’s something we hope can be revisited soon. It is an internal party matter and I’m not in a position to provide any further comment.”

A spokeswoman for Fianna Fáil had no comment when contacted.

When contacted, Mr MacSharry said “I will not be commenting at this time”.

Speaking in Dublin on Thursday, the Taoiseach said it was an internal party matter which is being dealt with internally. “I’m not at liberty to comment any further,” Mr Martin said.

“The chief whip made a statement to the parliamentary party. A matter had arisen and as a result of that matter he wasn’t in a position yesterday to table the motion which in accordance with the rules of the party the chief whip must table . . . and he said to the meeting he would hope that the issue could be resolved as quickly as possible. But we’re not in a position to comment on it and I’m sorry that we cannot but there’s very good reasons why we cannot.”

Mr Gilroy said: “This is subject to an internal party investigation at the moment and it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to say anything”.