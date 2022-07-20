NI protocol Bill moves closer to becoming law as it clears Commons with ‘top priority’ pledge

The DUP is refusing to enter the powersharing institutions until issues with the protocol are addressed. Photograph: New York Times

Attempts to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland protocol have moved closer to becoming law, as the UK government labelled it their “top legislative priority”.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill cleared the House of Commons after MPs voted 267 to 195, majority 72, to give it a third reading. It would give British ministers the power to unilaterally scrap most of the protocol.

No amendments were made by MPs and cabinet office minister Michael Ellis said he hopes supporters of the proposals in Northern Ireland “may not have to wait too long” for them to become law.

But peers are expected to contest parts of the Bill when they consider it after the summer recess, setting up a lengthy showdown between the two houses.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

The Tory government has said measures in the Bill to remove checks on goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Belfast Agreement.

But the plans have been widely criticised by the EU with many, including the Irish Government, questioning the legality of the Bill.

Mr Ellis said the British government has “no choice” but to proceed unilaterally. He told MPs: “Unfortunately, whilst our door is always open, there does not appear to be a fruitful negotiation to be had with the European Union at present.”

Mr Ellis added on the measures: “We hope those eagerly waiting for them to come to pass in Northern Ireland will take heart that they may not have to wait too long and that the House of Commons has heard them.”

Powersharing institutions

Mr Ellis said he hoped DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his party will hear it too.

The DUP is refusing to enter the powersharing institutions until issues with the protocol are addressed.

Mr Donaldson warned the Lords to be “wise” when considering changes.

He said: “Whilst they may be tempted to make radical changes to the Bill, they need to understand that the choice is not merely one determining whether this bill is a good thing or not, but this bill is essential to protect the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement, to protect political stability in Northern Ireland, to restore the political institutions in Northern Ireland, to restore the consensus that is at the heart of powersharing.

“That is the choice, and if they should choose to try and wreck the Bill, then they need to understand that in so doing they are also destroying the consensus, the basis, the foundations for the Belfast Agreement.” — PA