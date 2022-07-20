Tory leadership race down to final two as Penny Mordaunt eliminated

Rishi Sunak, Britain's former chancellor of the exchequer and candidate to become the next prime minister, leaves his house in west London on Wednesday. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Penny Mordaunt has been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK Conservative party leader and prime minister, as the contest entered its final stage on Wednesday.

Tory MPs voted to send former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss through to a run-off poll by the Conservative party membership, with the result to be declared on September 5th.

Mr Sunak topped the MPs’ poll with 137 votes, followed by Ms Truss on 113 on and Ms Mordaunt on 105.

Mr Sunak had been widely expected to make the final shortlist when the result of the fifth round of voting by Tory MPs was announced at 4pm on Wednesday, having won 118 votes in the previous round on Tuesday, just two short of the 120 needed to be certain of making the run-off. But there was a fierce fight for the second slot on the final ballot paper.

Ms Mordaunt, the trade minister, had secured 92 votes on Tuesday, six votes ahead of Ms Truss on 86.

In a statement from Ms Mordaunt’s camp ahead of Wednesday’s vote, a campaign official said the trade minister represented “change” – unlike Mr Sunak and Ms Truss she did not serve in Boris Johnson’s cabinet – and a “fresh start”.

Ms Mordaunt claimed to be running a clean campaign, but as the final vote approached, the gloves came off. “Liz Truss will not be able to win a general election and would put MPs’ seats at risk,” a Mordaunt aide said.

Ms Mordaunt herself retweeted a Daily Telegraph column by Allison Pearson with the headline: “Vote for Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss today and you’ll murder the party you love.” Ms Mordaunt later deleted the tweet.

Thanks to everyone for all your hard work. We go forward together. pic.twitter.com/vJh2RlW0Rn — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) July 20, 2022

One Truss campaign insider said: “Murder the party? Seriously? Liz has a bold economic plan to tackle the cost of living – and more experience, credibility and heft on that main issue of the day.”

Ms Mordaunt’s attempt to fight off Ms Truss had received a boost when she received the backing of Damian Green, head of the moderate One Nation group of Conservative MPs.

Mr Green, de facto deputy prime minister under Theresa May, said he had thought long and hard before backing Ms Mordaunt. “She offers a fresh start and a chance to unify the party and deliver for the country,” he said.

Wednesday’s result ultimately came down to how the 59 supporters of Kemi Badenoch, who was eliminated from the contest on Tuesday, split in the final round of voting. Ms Truss had hoped that many would back her and called for the Tory right to “unite” behind her candidacy.

Some Conservative MPs suggested that Mr Sunak could “lend” supporters to the candidate he would most like to face in the final stage of the contest.

But polls suggest both Ms Mordaunt and Mr Truss are more popular with the Conservative party membership than Mr Sunak and it was far from clear which candidate would pose a bigger threat to the former chancellor.

British prime minister Boris Johnson during his final prime minister's questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA

The final two candidates are battling to succeed Mr Johnson, who declared “mission largely accomplished” before signing-off his final prime minister’s questions on Wednesday by telling MPs: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

The outgoing prime minister received a standing ovation from the Conservative benches after concluding his final remarks, although his predecessor Theresa May did not join in with the applause.

In his final answer from the despatch box, Mr Johnson said: “I want to use the last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor, whoever he or she may be.

“Number one, stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere.

“Cut taxes and de-regulation wherever you can and make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.

“I love the treasury but remember that if we’d always listened to the treasury we wouldn’t have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel.

“Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror.

“And remember above all it’s not Twitter that counts, it’s the people who sent us here.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022/PA