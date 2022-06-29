Referendum would have to be held before Ireland joined Nato, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said a referendum would have to be held before Ireland joined Nato, although he repeated his claim that such a vote was not legally necessary. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

“There are positives to Ireland’s neutrality — we’re not politically neutral — and obviously to change neutrality is something that ultimately the people would have to have a say in,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Madrid, where the Nato summit was taking place. Mr Martin was going to the EuroAtlantic dinner which was being attended by European Union and Nato members.

Earlier this month, Mr Martin drew controversy when he said a referendum would not be needed in order to decide on whether Ireland should join the intergovernmental military alliance because it was a policy decision of the Government.

Although he appeared to shift his stance by saying a referendum would be politically necessary, he reiterated his opinion that it was not a legal requirement.

“The legal advice is that one doesn’t require a referendum to join Nato,” he said.

“But in reality one would have to consult the people, have a referendum, on neutrality more generally.”

Again, he raised the possibility of the creation of a citizens’ assembly which he said could have “a reflective, informed debate on that issue of non-military alignment, that is, the essential definition of Irish neutrality”.

Mr Martin would not be drawn on whether Ireland might one day be in a position to apply for membership, but he said Ireland was “still some way off” the minimum defence spending guideline for Nato of 2 per cent of GDP.

The Taoiseach also commented on criticism from People Before Profit/Solidarity TD Paul Murphy who had accused him of “sidling up” to Nato leaders with whom he was due to dine on Wednesday night.

“I think that it’s important at international gatherings like this that we’re part of the conversation,” he said. “The world is going through a watershed moment in terms of the war in Ukraine, it’s having huge impacts, from energy, to food to migration crisis and Ireland should be there as part of that conversation with like-minded democracies.”

Mr Martin said the Ukraine crisis meant “a challenging winter, a very difficult winter” lay ahead in terms of energy shortages, but he insisted the Government was making long-term contingency plans.

“We’re not just looking at this month to month, we’ve got to look at it over the next 12 months and prepare accordingly and make sure we have the resources to deal with the eventualities that may arise, particularly on the pricing front,” Mr Martin said. “There is a lot of concern, but at the same time there is a significant determination not to be intimidated.”