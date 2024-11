Tanaiste and Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris during the final TV leaders' debate. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

What were the most important moments in tonight’s debate between Mary Lou McDonald, Micheál Martin and Simon Harris - and which of the three leaders will be happiest with their performance?

Pat Leahy and Jack Horgan-Jones tell Hugh Linehan how the debate unfolded and how it might impact the campaign in its final days.