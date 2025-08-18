Crash, part three: Ireland hits rock bottom and Cowen bows out

Pat Leahy and Hugh Linehan bring the story of Brian Cowen’s ill-fated 2008-2011 government to its conclusion.

Following Cowen’s appearance on Morning Ireland in late 2010, many in the country and within his own party gave up on him. For Cowen and Fianna Fáil, the writing was on the wall.

But first the country’s worsening fiscal situation would lead to one of the lowest moments in Ireland’s modern history. The events of November 2010 and the subsequent general election in 2011 would reshape Irish society and politics forever.