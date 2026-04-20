Home heating costs; US military aircraft in Irish airspace; and prison overcrowding

For some Irish households, heating their home has become a luxury rather than a basic need. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Government underreported the number of US military aircraft flying over Irish airspace, an Irish Times investigation has found.

A “crisis” response group on overcrowding in prisons is to meet next week as records show the director general of the Irish Prison Service sought more urgent action to tackle “unprecedented” overcrowding.

Rising fuel prices are hitting people across the country, but for some Irish households, heating their home has become a luxury rather than a basic need.

Medical students at Trinity College Dublin will be assessed on their capacity for love and human connection from next year. It’s the first medical school in Ireland to treat it as a formal graduate outcome.