Early Edition Podcast

Home heating costs; US military aircraft in Irish airspace; and prison overcrowding

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Plus: Trinity medical students set to be assessed on ability to ‘love’

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For some Irish households, heating their home has become a luxury rather than a basic need. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire
For some Irish households, heating their home has become a luxury rather than a basic need. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Andrew McNair
Mon Apr 20 2026 - 06:05

The Government underreported the number of US military aircraft flying over Irish airspace, an Irish Times investigation has found.

A “crisis” response group on overcrowding in prisons is to meet next week as records show the director general of the Irish Prison Service sought more urgent action to tackle “unprecedented” overcrowding.

Rising fuel prices are hitting people across the country, but for some Irish households, heating their home has become a luxury rather than a basic need.

Medical students at Trinity College Dublin will be assessed on their capacity for love and human connection from next year. It’s the first medical school in Ireland to treat it as a formal graduate outcome.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
USIrish Prison ServiceEnergy CostsCost of LivingTrinity College Dublin (TCD)

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