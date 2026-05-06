Failings in Katie Simpson murder investigation, Irish support for EU membership, and local UK elections

British prime minister Keir Starmer joins party supporters in a community centre as the local elections campaign enters the final straight in London. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has called for anyone abused by Jonathan Creswell to come forward after a review found a failure to properly investigate the murder of Katie Simpson.

The body representing the tech industry is asking the Government to push for an exemption to smart watches from new EU rules requiring devices to be fitted with replaceable batteries.

Less than half of people in the Republic believe that the EU is “moving in the right direction” but there remains overwhelming support for EU membership, according to a new survey for the group European Movement Ireland.

Local and regional elections in the UK on Thursday could result in nationalist-led administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the first time.

New mothers should seek help for their mental health “sooner rather than later” if they are struggling after having a baby, experts have said.