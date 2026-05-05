‘Institutional misogyny’ blamed for warning signs missed in PSNI’s Katie Simpson inquiry

The PSNI investigation into Katie Simpson's death was characterised by a 'culture of misogyny and complacency', the report found. Photograph supplied by family

An investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) into the murder of showjumper Katie Simpson was a “profound failure” characterised by a “culture of misogyny and complacency”, an independent report has found.

The 200-page review, published on Tuesday, revealed that 37 other victims – the youngest was a nine-year-old girl – have come forward to report abuse by Jonathan Creswell, the man accused of the 21-year-old’s murder.

Commissioned by Stormont’s Department of Justice last year, the report’s author, Jan Melia, confirmed that police have identified two “potential offenders” in the North’s equestrian sector through the course of writing the report.

It is a “damning report” that makes for “hard reading”, she said.

Simpson, from Tynan, a village near Armagh city, died in Altnagelvin Area Hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August 3rd, 2020.

Police, who had failed to act on repeated warnings, initially treated her death as a suicide.

It was not until the following year that Creswell (36), who was in a relationship with Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On the second day of his trial in April, Creswell was found dead at his home at Briar Hill Gardens in Greysteel, Co Derry.

[ The murder of Katie Simpson: The full storyOpens in new window ]

Simpson’s death exposed “systemic failures” in policing and safeguarding practices in NI, according to the review.

A “sea change” is required, Melia said.

The police investigation was shaped not by professional curiosity or care, but premature assumptions and complacency — Jan Melia

“Katie was let down at every step. Police inaction rendered her invisible in her own murder, allowing Creswell to maintain control even after death.

“His presence in Altnagelvin as she lay dying, and at her wake and funeral [was] diabolical.”

A timeline of the initial police investigation is provided in the report; a “basic walkthrough” of the house by junior PSNI staff was “incredibly short”.

Creswell’s previous offending history was not properly checked, the report also found.

In 2010, he who was jailed for a series of attacks on a previous girlfriend, Abi Lyle.

“From the outset, the police investigation was shaped not by professional curiosity or care, but premature assumptions and complacency. This dominant narrative constructed by Jonathan Creswell was accepted without challenge, while Katie’s lived experience was erased from the inquiry.”

The police investigation was “not a failure of one officer or one decision”, the report said.

Missed red flags, weak leadership, weak decision making and a culture of misogyny and complacency — Jan Melia

“This review concludes that the PSNI investigation was a profound failure, characterised missed red flags, weak leadership, weak decision making and a culture of misogyny and complacency that marginalised Katie Simpson.

“These same characteristics were identified as part of the Angiolini Review into the Murder of Sarah Everard.”

Scathing criticism was also made of safeguarding failings in Northern Ireland’s equestrian sector.

Many of the facilities where Creswell worked as a jockey/trainer were “entirely unregulated”, it also found.

The report on the PSNI inquiry into Katie Simpson's murder has made 16 recommendations. Photograph: Family/ PA

“Unlike Pony Club, Horse Sport Ireland, or British Horse Society affiliated establishments, which require formal safeguarding protocols and Access NI checks, Jonathan Creswell’s employment was never vetted, and he was never subject to oversight, or accountability.”

Creswell was able to operate “with impunity”, “manipulating those around him and embedding himself within a community that offered him unchecked access to vulnerable young people.”

It became “apparent” during the review that Creswell may have “associated with known sex offenders”.

“It has also become apparent that there may be known individuals currently operating within the equestrian world,” according to the report.

“Police investigation into these matters have been progressed during this Review.”

To date, a total of 37 victims have reported abuse by Creswell (31 female, six male), the report states.

“People did know about Jonathan Creswell’s abusive behaviour, and whilst he appears to have been protected by some, he was feared by others.

“It is also clear that some people felt that the abuse they witnessed was ‘none of their business’.”

The report has made 16 recommendations.

“Her death and investigation that followed must serve as a catalyst for reform. A change in mindset is required.”