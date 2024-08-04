In pictures: Thousands of spectators enjoy Bray Air Display
Some of the highlights included the Royal Jordanian Falcons and aerobatic displays from Team Raven and Jet Pitts
Sun Aug 04 2024 - 13:59
Thousands of spectators were in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Saturday for the annual Bray Air Display. With more than 10 different types of aircraft on display, there was plenty to marvel at in the air. All the aircraft flying in the show took off from Weston Airport or Baldonnell airbase.
Some of the highlights included the Royal Jordanian Falcons and aerobatic displays from Team Raven and Jet Pitts.
Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone