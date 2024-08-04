In pictures: Thousands of spectators enjoy Bray Air Display

Thousands of spectators were in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Saturday for the annual Bray Air Display. With more than 10 different types of aircraft on display, there was plenty to marvel at in the air. All the aircraft flying in the show took off from Weston Airport or Baldonnell airbase.

Some of the highlights included the Royal Jordanian Falcons and aerobatic displays from Team Raven and Jet Pitts.

Bray Air Display: Team Raven. Photograph: Tom Honan

Bray Air Display: Spectators enjoy the show. Photograph: Tom Honan

Bray Air Display: Aer Lingus Airbus A320neo. Photograph: Tom Honan

Bray Air Display: Royal Jordanian Falcons. Photograph: Tom Honan

Bray Air Display: Jet Pitts aerobatic display aircrafts. Photograph: Tom Honan

Bray Air Display: Thousands turned out to watch the show. Photograph: Tom Honan