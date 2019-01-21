‘Young Scientists’ a source of pride

Sir, – To walk through the doors of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition this month was to leave behind the deflating headlines and daunting current affairs of the moment, to witness the powerful reaction that occurs when our young people ask questions and pose solutions to the issues they see as prevalent in our world today.

With over 100 of the 550 projects tackling climate change related issues, it is clear that our young people are as, if not more, aware of the urgent need to address the burning societal issues we face today through the practice of scientific and technological study.

There was no blame, no negativity; just an uplifting blend of talent, collaboration, inclusivity and diversity. Something our own generation has a long way to go to excelling, in my opinion. And who could forget our near 1,000 primary science fair students, who showed that a genuine love and enthusiasm for science can start at any age, with just a little encouragement.

A special word of thanks must go to the teachers and parents of these students. You are the role models for the next generation. And to all the individuals and business who supported the 55th exhibition, the value of your investment will be evidenced for years to come.

Finally to all the media and 50,000-plus members of the public who visited the exhibition last week, thank you for inviting them to showcase their work and applauding their efforts. A little dose of optimism goes a long way. – Yours, etc,

SHAY WALSH,

Managing Director,

BT Ireland,

Grand Canal Plaza, Dublin 2.