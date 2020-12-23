Wind turbines – an appalling vista?

Sir, – Paul O’Brien (Letters 22nd) comments on wind turbines and their destruction of scenic views. His sentiments are borne out every time I head for visits home via Holyhead along the north Wales coast.

The array of turbines that are on the Burbo bank, and others along the Welsh coast, have destroyed the views and detract from a beautiful coastal scene.

The tourist towns of Rhyl and Llandudno, not to mention Wirral, now have a view of turbines as you look out to sea, dominating what was a pristine coast.

Another issue is caused by what our eyes perceive; the turbines are out to sea at certain points and they loom and dominate the view as our eyes get them into focus, and no photograph can capture that phenomenon.

I have seen that effect often from my home on the Wirral as I travel to the coast and look to the sea.

The same will be evident in Dublin if the plans go ahead.

The north Wales and Liverpool Bay arrays are six kilometres from shore and are reminiscent of the alien tripods from War of the Worlds.

Once they are built, they will never be removed, and the blight of that decision will be passed on to our children. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral, UK.