Where is that safe pair of hands?

Sir, – I was astonished at Joe Lenihan’s letter, which seemed to me to be a very one-sided critique of our current Government’s activities (November 26th).

I thought it very selective to fail to reference our worsening homelessness, shortage of housing, deepening crisis in our health service, Defence Forces, children’s services, and on and on. Little appears to be happening on the scale required to solve these huge societal problems which are causing widespread misery to many of our people.

This writer can recognise a safe pair of hands, but I don’t see it embodied in the current Government and will be using my vote accordingly in the next election.

I wonder if your letter-writer subscribes to the Fine Gael Good News paper and nothing else. – Yours, etc,

MARIE BREEN,

Drimnagh, Dublin 12.