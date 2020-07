Sir, – Further to “Traditional census may be replaced by online data collection” (News, July 4th), no, the census counts.

Nothing else reaches into every home in every province, every city, town, neighbourhood, parish and townland in the country, and records in the handwriting of the head of the household the details of those who live there. It is precious beyond price. –Yours, etc,

KIERAN FAGAN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.