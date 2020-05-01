Testing and graphs

Sir, – A simple graph over time of cumulative test swabs to date and also cumulative test results to date would tell a multitude.

This graph would indicate the rate of testing and its trend but more importantly clearly show the time-lag and trend between swabs being taken and results issued.

This information must be published if the public are to have confidence in seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

The test updates currently provided do not convince. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM RYAN,

Dublin 15.

Sir, – Just how long does the Government think the country can afford to stay in lockdown before it gets its act together on testing? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN NOLAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.