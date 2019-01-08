Sir, – On January 1st, 2019, you recycled a sentence from a previous article on December 20th, 2018, on the establishment of Technological University Dublin: “Critics, however, say the move amounts to little more than a name-plate change and claim the criteria required to secure technological university status have been ‘dumbed down’”.

Rather than do so for a third time, it would be enlightening if you identified these critics and summarised their arguments.

This might be of interest to the staff and students of the new technological university, the Government, and indeed the international review panel that recommended technological university designation for the application by the previous entities of Dublin Institute of Technology, Institute of Technology Tallaght and Institute of Technology Blanchardstown, in a major development for Irish higher education. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN LALOR,

Senior Lecturer,

Assistant Head of School

of Languages, Law

& Social Sciences,

Technological

University Dublin,

Dublin 7.