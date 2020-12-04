Taking the irritants out of rugby

Sir, – Does anyone else find extremely irritating a number of practices that seem now to be part of professional rugby?

First, the committee meeting held before every lineout (some referees have decided to deal with this but it still happens); then, the obligatory high-five celebration, including full backs and wingers who often run from the far side of the field, for the slightest “victory” such as a scrum penalty or a turnover; and last but not least, the placement of subs behind the opposition goalposts so they can charge in to join the celebrations after a try has been scored.

Eliminating these from the game might not serve any practical purpose, but it would help to remove some of the pettiness that seems to have crept into the game. – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.