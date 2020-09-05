Supporting tourism

Sir, – I visited my neighbouring county of Derry a few weeks ago and had cause to query the deductions on a restaurant bill of £10 per head. After being told it was a gift from Boris Johnson to support local tourism on Mondays to Wednesdays, my fellow diners could only wonder at the simplicity of it all. We speculated on what would happen south of the Border to match such an elegant solution, and we were not wrong in our speculation that it would be complex, bureaucratic and difficult to understand or implement. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’CONNELL,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.