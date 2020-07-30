Staycation nation no more, please

Sir, – The focus on local Irish holidays is brilliant. My fondest summer memories are family breaks to locations across Ireland, rainy 99s in Salthill, sandy sandwiches in Curracloe and surfing lessons in Enniscrone. These were my holidays.

I never knew a holiday to include a dawn journey to the airport, a luggage check-in, or a foreign language. We happily explored Ireland and returned home twice as tired as when we left. Why do we need to label an Irish holiday with as ridiculous a word as staycation?

A holiday is defined as a break from work and choosing to spend this time in Ireland makes it no less a holiday. Staycation conjures up an image of a housebound office worker, limited to the confines of their back garden for the duration of their break from work.

I am urging all the “staycaters” to take pride in their Irish holidaying and, please, stop calling it a staycation. – Yours, etc,

MUIREANN GRIFFIN,

Tullamore,

Co Offaly.