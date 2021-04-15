Sir, – May I jump to Rosary Cox’s aid about enduring secondary golf Masters coverage from her husband (Letters, April 14th) and suggest she invoke a phrase that a former teacher often threatened us with: “Silence is golden, but duct tape is silver!” – Yours, etc,

MARCUS McINERNEY,

Dunboyne,

Co Meath.

Sir, – My daughter’s dog Tango has devised her own method of dealing with unwanted verbal accompaniment to televised sporting events, in her case those concerning Munster rugby.

Being of a highly nervous disposition, at the start of a match she senses the excitement in the air and, while the decibel level in the room is still fairly low, she gets off the sofa and quietly leaves, only to return when the game is over.

In those halcyon days when I was able to visit, I would join her. – Yours, etc,

JANE MEREDITH,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.