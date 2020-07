Sir, – I believe that most Irish people are able to accept bad news provided there is a genuine reason for it (“Shannon pipeline cost ‘likely to exceed’ €1.3 billion”, News, July 22nd).

Therefore it is reassuring to see that there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for the rising costs of the Shannon pipeline project: “upward pressure on costs”. Well that explains that! – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.