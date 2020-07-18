Reopening the pubs

Sir, – The backs of a considerable portion of the young and not do young are bent double under the weight of crates and boxes of bottles and cans of alcoholic drinks which are consumed in private houses, open spaces and public parks to the detriment of the environment and the unfortunate neighbours who are left with the appalling mess to clear up. How simple it would be to ban the sale of alcohol from everywhere except well-regulated and fully licensed public houses. – Yours, etc,

HUGH PIERCE,

Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Sir, – Public houses or public health? – Yours, etc,

JOHN COVENEY,

Shankill, Dublin 18.