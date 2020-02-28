Recline and fall of airline comfort

Sir, – Further to the article “‘He was angry and punched it about nine times’: Should you recline your airplane seat?” (Aimee Ortiz, Travel, February 24th) and recent correspondence (Letters, February 26th), the current debate about reclining seats and etiquette misses the real issue, which is that economy-class seat pitch and width has progressively shrunk over the years, even as people have become larger.

The most egregious example is the Boeing 777 family of jets, designed with nine-across seating but operated with 10-across by virtually all airlines.

The real villains are the airlines, not other passengers just trying to get comfortable. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD

BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.