Reading to children

Sir, – I was saddened to read of the findings of the UCD survey where it has been shown that many children are not being read to.

I would add that older siblings as well as parents, play an important role even if that assigned role can be trying at times. My insistence on my big brother “reading the pictures” did not put him off, and he patiently persisted until I could read for myself.

What a lifelong joy reading has been, a comfort, a remedy for long waits in queues and waiting rooms, on long air journeys, not to mention the simple pleasure of reading in bed.

More Marita Conlan McKennas and Dolly Partons please. – Yours, etc,

MARION WALSH,

Dublin 4.

Sir, –Fintan O’Toole (Opinion, December 15th) is right to encourage the gift of reading over the tyranny of screens, but the two may work together.

During the height of the current unpleasantness, when our young London-based grandkids were out of school, we Zoom-read them the likes of Alice in Wonderland, Narnia and 101 Dalmations and they read us Malory Towers and Julia Donaldson. Games of Connect 4 (with a set in each location) provided variation. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM EARLEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.