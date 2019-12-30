Putting falling suicide rate into context

Sir, – Any reduction in suicide figures is greatly to be welcomed, but some context is needed (“Suicide rate fell by over a third in past decade”, News, December 27th).

First, provisional figures are often revised upwards as more complete data becomes available. Second, an overall downward trend can conceal disturbing patterns in subgroups. While Ireland’s national suicide rate is below the European average, our rate among those aged between 15 and 19 years old is the ninth-highest of 33 European countries. The rate among Travellers is six times that of the general population. Globally, however, there is reason for optimism.

Positive change is possible. Around the world, suicide decreased by a third between 1990 and 2016, with the US the only major country to go in the opposite direction. Much of the global improvement is attributable to improving socio-economic situations in China, India and elsewhere. Notwithstanding the very real impact of wars, natural disasters, political upheaval and climate change, many negative things are in decline globally: poverty, war deaths, homicides, motor vehicle deaths, bullying, racism, sexism, homophobia and working hours. Many positive things are on the increase: democracy, income, literacy and lifespans.

You report a 2½-year increase in life expectancy in Ireland since 2007. Translating these headline improvements into benefits for troubled individuals is both urgent and challenging.

Suicide rates may be falling, but, as any bereaved family will confirm, even one suicide is one too many. We need to do more: better listening, better understanding, better treatments for mental illness, and better psychological and social supports for the socially excluded, the psychologically troubled, and anyone overwhelmed by problems of living. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN KELLY,

Professor of Psychiatry,

Trinity College Dublin,

Dublin 2.