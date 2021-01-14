Public transport and essential workers

Sir, – We regret the concern caused to Dr Rebeka Haubry by revisions to our schedule (Letters, January 13th). We have been operating a revised and reduced schedule since Monday, January 11th, following the approval of the National Transport Authority. This reflects both significantly reduced demand for services, as low as 10 per cent of pre-Covid levels since the latest Level 5 restrictions, and the need to ensure service continuity and resilience for essential workers such as Dr Haubry during the current increased incidence of Covid-19 in the community.

However, we are operating a further 10 services through the afternoon and evening from Balbriggan to Dublin Connolly after the 14:36 service to which Dr Haubry refers, up to the final service at 22:26. We apologise that a technical issue with our online journey planner temporarily and incorrectly showed the final service as 14:36. This has been corrected. – Yours, etc,

BARRY KENNY,

Corporate Communications

Manager,

Iarnród Éireann, Dublin 1.