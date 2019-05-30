Plans for the Phoenix Park

Sir, – While there may be big plans ahead for the Phoenix Park, there are some basic services still lacking.

I walked for over an hour yesterday there before coming across a litter bin. Others before me had been less patient; discarded bags of dog dirt and other rubbish littered the path bordering Chesterfield Avenue.

I also recall once meeting a distressed American tourist searching for the nearest toilet. He had to resort to relieving himself outdoors.

It does seem ambitious to be discussing funicular railways when toilets and bins are glaringly absent from this wonderful amenity of ours. – Yours, etc,

Dr ERICA MAGUIRE,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.