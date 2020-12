Sir, – Now that Mary Lou McDonald is making plans for a united Ireland within the next 10 years (News, December 10th), I’m sure she is also thinking further ahead. Given Sinn Féin’s support for foreign separatist groups, no doubt it will fully facilitate any separatist group that may form in the northeast corner of the country. – Yours, etc,

NORMAN DAVIES,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.