NI voters and the middle ground

Sir. – As one of the growing number of Northern Ireland’s “middle ground” voters, I can almost completely concur with the appraisal of Lord Maginnis (Letters, April 15th).

Why would anyone waste a vote to get this example of so-called political leadership? It’s an embarrassment to the people of Northern Ireland and fails us miserably. Rancour, obfuscation, and an inability to make big decisions are not leadership.

This so-called Executive is wholly and completely unfit for purpose.

Change cannot come soon enough. – Yours, etc,

CRAIG DOUGLAS,

Belfast.