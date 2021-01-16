Motorway speed limit

Sir, – I note with incredulity that the Government is to introduce a Bill to have a speed limit of 40 km/h on certain sections of the M50 motorway (News, January 14th).

This translates to less than 25 mp/h in old money, and so I assume the intention is to ban cars from these sections and turn them into cycleways. We can expect these sections to be cordoned off with a hideous selection of posts of all sizes and colours as are currently used to segregate cyclists from cars.

This proposed speed limit is half that on many single-lane country roads.

I just hope the EU don’t ask for its motorway grant money back because of false representation! – Yours, etc,

GRAHAM WILSON,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.