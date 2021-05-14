Mixed signals on Covid regulations

Sir, – We have previously written in these pages about the confusing state of Ireland’s Covid response regulations and a problematic dissonance between Government communications and legally binding rules. Even as the lockdown is eased, this problem continues.

A Department of An Taoiseach press release of April 29th states that indoor household visits are allowed from May 10th only as a “vaccine bonus” for fully vaccinated households. Only from June 7th – and subject to the public health situation – will indoor visits for non-vaccinated people be allowed. This information has been repeated in many Government communications since.

The new regulations introduced this week are completely at variance with this position. Effective May 10th, indoor social or recreational events in your home are permitted, provided the organiser takes reasonable steps to ensure all those attending the event come from no more than three households. There is no special treatment for vaccinated people; this rule appears to apply to all.

In short, what the Government says may be permitted from June 7th is already legally permitted from May 10th. This is yet another instance of the law saying one thing while the Government communicates another, misleading people about their shared obligations to control the pandemic. – Yours, etc,

Prof ORAN DOYLE,

Prof DAVID KENNY,

Covid-19 Law

and Human Rights

Observatory,

Trinity College Dublin,

Dublin 2.