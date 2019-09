Sir, – Aidan O’Neill QC’s comment to the UK supreme court that the “mother of parliaments had been shut down by the father of lies” was brilliant (“Major defends courts’ right to rule on UK parliament’s suspension”, World News, September 19th).

In a time of crisis, it is only natural to blame Brexit’s parents! – Yours, etc,

MARY

FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.