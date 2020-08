Sir, – I noted with interest two weekend features in your paper: “Grafton Street: It’s like a ghost town” and “Bundoran: The town is mental, no one expected it to be so busy” both on August 1st.

With our mass change to remote working, are these a taste of the kinds of titles which are to adorn the Property pages in 2021? – Yours, etc,

CIAN COX,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.