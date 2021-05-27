Keep on running

Sir, – Of the “32 “great running routes” (Health + Family, May 25th), three (Kildare, Sligo and Wexford) have no distances noted. Is that because they are immeasurably good or immeasurably bad? – Yours, etc,

PAUL STACK,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Your description of “32 great running routes” sounds remarkably like 32 great nature walks! From the Barrow Way to Girley Bog to the Devil’s Glen, I wonder if anyone has really tried to run these routes which include fishermen, picnickers, naturalists, birdwatchers, deer, gnarly roots, muddy sections and eroded spots crossing the narrow paths in some areas. Be careful out there! – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA DALY,

Dartry,

Dublin 6.