It’s all write for some

Sir, – In March 2020, the Department of Education instructed all schools to move to online learning and, without much help from the department, most schools did a fairly good job with this sudden transition to digital delivery.

However, it appears that the department itself has refused to change its ways in this regard. I recently witnessed a class full of Leaving Certificate history students transcribing their projects from their typed notes by hand into a booklet to be posted up to the department. You couldn’t make it up. – Yours, etc,

PETER KERR,

Castletroy,

Limerick.