‘I’m after reading Frank McNally’

Sir, – I’m after reading “A Bit of Afters – Frank McNally on a cornerstone of Hiberno-English” (An Irishman’s Diary, April 14th) and I just want to thank him for all the pleasure I got from it and from all his writing.

He is the best tonic I know, with no side-effects and no danger of overdosage. – Yours, etc,

SAM

GLENDENNING,

Birr,

Co Offaly.

Sir, – With all the bad news I’ve been reading I just can’t believe I’m after smiling having read Frank McNally’s Irishman’s Diary. – Yours, etc,

ELLEN

O’MALLEY DUNLOP,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.