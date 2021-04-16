‘I’m after reading Frank McNally’
Sir, – I’m after reading “A Bit of Afters – Frank McNally on a cornerstone of Hiberno-English” (An Irishman’s Diary, April 14th) and I just want to thank him for all the pleasure I got from it and from all his writing.
He is the best tonic I know, with no side-effects and no danger of overdosage. – Yours, etc,
SAM
GLENDENNING,
Birr,
Co Offaly.
Sir, – With all the bad news I’ve been reading I just can’t believe I’m after smiling having read Frank McNally’s Irishman’s Diary. – Yours, etc,
ELLEN
O’MALLEY DUNLOP,
Templeogue,
Dublin 6W.