Sir, – It may be helpful for William Murphy (December 5th) to know that he is wrong to say that the local property tax takes no account of the ability of the people that incur it to pay it.

There is a scheme for people on low incomes to defer the whole or part of the tax until the property is sold or the person responsible for the tax payment dies. He should contact the Revenue for details. – Yours, etc,

IRENE E ALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.