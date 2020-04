Sir, – I am amazed to read about the Health Information and Quality Authority sending out a 21-page questionnaire to nursing homes on April 21st inquiring about their preparedness levels. I would suggest that this action tells us about HIQA’s lack of readiness and their total disregard for the pressures all nursing homes are working under during this critical time . – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL STOREY,

Glencar ,

Sligo.