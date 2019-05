Sir, – Following his recovery from a recent coronary, Michael Harding’s lyrical paean to the hawthorn bush must have done his heart good (“Some people claimed the hawthorn bush smelled of sex”, Life, May 22nd).

As a folk remedy, tincture of hawthorn was (and still is) used for diseases of the heart and blood vessels. – Yours, etc,

EMER HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.