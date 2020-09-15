Getting the message across

Sir, – Do Micheál Martin and Stephen Donnelly really believe the best way to align the citizens with the new Government plan for living with Covid-19 is a series of leaks and partial announcements?

Why do they believe this represents effective leadership and will enable this stumbling Government to take control and get ahead of the curve?

The contrast with the previous administration is striking, which understood that if you treat people like adults, they are likely to behave as adults. – Yours, etc,

PAUL

DUGGAN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.