Eir and customer service

Sir, – Your Consumer Affairs Correspondent Conor Pope must be blue in the face in his valiant efforts to highlight the seeming disregard for the rights of the public to obtain a decent telecommunications service.

It seems that the greatest offender is Eir, which seems to make it extremely difficult for customers to even contact it and talk to an actual person when things go wrong. Perhaps it might improve things if it were made a legal requirement, with stiff financial penalties in cases of non-compliance, for these companies to provide a sufficient number of contact operators, who should log and have a taped recording of all complaints and inquiries from the members of the public and provide each caller with an identifiable log number of the recording.

Ignoring the public is not an option. – Yours, etc,

BOBBY CARTY,

Belmullet,

Co Mayo.