Disqualifying bankers

Sir, – “Donohoe to empower regulator to fine and disqualify senior bankers” (Business, June 19th). Talk about shutting the door after the horse has bolted. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.

Sir, – It is most reassuring to read that senior bankers may be fined and disqualified for failings under their watch without having to first have proof of wrongdoing by their employers.

For those of us who value our health more highly than our money, can we look forward to similar legislation for those responsible for managing our healthcare system? – Yours, etc,

DAVID FITZGERALD,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.