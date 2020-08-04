Cycle to work scheme for non-workers?

Sir, – A significant portion of the population is excluded from the benefits of the cycle to work scheme and it needs to be re-imagined as an incentive to promote cycling for health, creating a better urban environment and the “green agenda”.

Retired people, stay-at-home parents, students, and workers whose employers do not administer the scheme, are just some examples of those currently excluded. It should be obvious to all concerned that this is neither equitable nor fully effective in promoting the overall aims of the scheme. – Yours, etc,

TOM DALY,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.