Co-productions and the fate of the Abbey

A chara, – Not withstanding Robert Whelan’s timely reminder of the strengths and weaknesses of outsourcing theatre productions as he experienced it during the 1970s in the UK, Deirdre Kinahan’s experience of the value to working actors of the co-production policy of the Abbey Theatre is equally valid (both Letters, December 14th).

It is crucial therefore that all involved and concerned about the arts in Ireland should resist the temptation to engage with in-fighting and instead to join forces and fight for the increase in funding which is surely due to this lifeblood of the Irish nation. – Is mise,

Dr VINCENT KENNY,

Knocklyon, Dublin 16.