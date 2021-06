Sir, – Tara Horan (Letters, June 16th) states that “increasing numbers of young women (and men) are making the environmentally conscious choice to remain child-free”.

What if in 30 years the climate crises has been solved through the ingenuity of humankind? Won’t these (now older) women and men feel regret at their choice? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN AHERN,

Clonsilla,

Dublin 15.