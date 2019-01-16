Brexit and enduring divisions

Sir, – In the face of convincing scientific evidence, the British parliament waited for 170 years before deciding in 1752 to abandon the ancient Julian calendar and conform to the Europe-initiated Gregorian calendar by dropping 11 days from the month of September 1752.

Sometimes, it seems to me, as I listen to the endless news reports, repetitive speeches and angry bickering, that the Brexit debate has been going on for just as long.

Will we eventually hear Nigel Farage cry, “Take back our 11 days!”? – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’DONOGHUE,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – Theresa’s May’s ship of state has struck the iceberg that has been in its path since she took office over two years ago. No call for all-stop. No call to man the lifeboats.

Despite the hull being breached in multiple compartments, she ploughs on, the only command issuing from the bridge being “steady as she sinks”, delivered in her characteristic monotone. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – One of the few bright spots in the coverage of the ongoing self-inflicted disaster that is Brexit are the exhortations of some of your columnists and letter-writers to not make fun of the UK political classes.

I entirely agree.

Any efforts in that direction would surely fall flat compared to the ludicrous operetta antics in the “mother of parliaments”. – Yours, etc,

ALAN MURPHY,

Dublin 8.