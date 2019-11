A chara, – In his account of the life of Canon Félix Kir (An Irishman’s Diary, November 19th), Oliver O’Hanlon wrote that Kir, as mayor of Dijon, twinned that city “. . . with Volgograd (which was called Leningrad at that time), in the Soviet Union.” Wrong grad – it was called Stalingrad. Leningrad is St Petersburg. A journalist might have been purged for that at one time. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Midlothian,

Scotland.